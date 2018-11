CHICAGO — If you’re ready for Christmas music, get excited because it starts on Thursday in the Chicago area.

Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will switch to playing Christmas music starting at 4:05 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Last year, the station started playing holiday music on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The earliest it has happened was Nov. 2 in 2006 and 2007, RobertFeder.com reports.