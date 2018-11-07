Chilly, cloudy November open to take a wintry turn Friday
-
Weather to turn more summer-like as October begins
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
-
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday
-
Moisture-laden atmosphere to fuel scattered Friday downpours—some thundery; funnels reported to the west Thursday; sun-filled Air & Water Show weather; Summer 2018 temps ranked 16th warmest in 148 years
-
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
-
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
-
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
-
5th ANNUAL WGN MORNING NEWS DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AT WGN-TV STUDIOS!