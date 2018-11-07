Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ New Orleans
- The Bulls beat the Knicks on Monday in double-overtime, 116-115, courtesy of a Zach LaVine free throw with less than a second of game time remaining. Chicago is scoring more points at home than on the road (108.7 vs. 107.2) and is allowing fewer at home (108.7 vs. 114.7), but has gone 1-5 in Chicago compared to 2-3 elsewhere.
- The Pelicans have dropped six straight games after opening the season with four consecutive wins. Theirs’ is the longest active losing streak in the NBA, and is one off the current season-long streak, which belongs to the Suns (lost seven straight between October 20 and November 2).
- New Orleans won both games against the Bulls last season, with both games going to overtime. Prior to last season, Chicago had won six straight in the series dating back to 2014-15.
- Justin Holiday is shooting 41.0 percent from three this season – his career high in any season is 35.9 (in 2017-18). His free throw percentage is also at a career-high 87.5 percent, pushing his true shooting percentage to 58.0 percent, which ranks ninth among Eastern Conference guards (min. 100 FGA).
- Anthony Davis averaged 30.3 points in his first three games this season, all New Orleans wins, but has averaged just 18.0 points over his last four, seeing his team go 1-3. In his career, the Pelicans have gone 144-122 (.541) when Davis scores at least 20 points compared to 51-110 (.338) when he scores fewer.
- Nikola Mirotic averaged 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 243 career games with the Bulls prior to being traded on February 1, 2018. Since then, Mirotic has averaged 16.4 points and 9.0 rebounds in 40 games for the Pelicans.