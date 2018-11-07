Apple is no longer a trillion dollar company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple had a nice ride as a trillion-dollar company, but that's over for now.

Apple's market cap closed below 13-digits Monday — three months after it became America's first public company ever to hit the trillion dollar mark.

The tech giant's stock first crossed the massive milestone in August. That made Apple a record holder not only in the U.S., but also globally as just the second company in the world to hit a trillion dollar valuation. The first was Chinese oil and gas giant Petro-China.

Amazon hit the trillion dollar level in September, but dropped beneath it the next day.

Apple stock started going down last week when the company told investors holiday sales might fall short of forecasted levels.