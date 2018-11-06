Youth hockey players honor fallen first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Fallen first responders from the Chicago-area were honored Sunday afternoon in a special event featuring dozens of youth league hockey players.

Skaters aged 6 to 12, representing 25 junior hockey leagues from around the city and suburbs faced off at the Blackhawks' practice facility.

Gold Star Families of seven police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty were there for the "3 on 3 Cross Ice Jamboree."

All money from the event goes to the 100 Club of Chicago and Lake County.