× Underwood defeats Hultgren in 14th Congressional District

CHICAGO — Democrat Lauren Underwood has defeated Republican Randy Hultgren in the Illinois 14th Congressional District race, AP reports.

Incumbent Hultgren had been in office since 2011.

Underwood is a registered nurse and has made health care insurance a key campaign issue.

She is considered a moderate and has been endorsed by the Daily Herald.

In 2014, Hultgren won the 14th District with 65 percent of the vote