Some Northwest Indiana polling places to remain open later after problems reported

Some polling places in Northwest Indiana reported problems on Tuesday.
According to the Northwest Indiana Times, some polling places had trouble opening on time.
A Porter County judge ordered a dozen polling places in Chesterton, Portage, and Valparaiso to stay open later.
An attorney for the Republican Party has asked the judge to reconsider.
The impacted polling places and extended closing times are:
- Portage Township 19 and 31, South Haven Public Library 403 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, until 8:30 p.m.
- Liberty Township 3, Faith Memorial Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, until 7:45 p.m.
- Portage Township 28, South Haven Nazarene Church, 621 N. 450 W., Valparaiso, until 7:40 p.m.
- Portage Township 20, Ingram Manor Community Building, 3801 County Line Rd., Portage, until 7:30 p.m.
- Westchester Township 13, Porter County Visitor Center 1215, Ind., Chesterton, until 7:30 p.m.
- Portage Township 14, Kyle Elementary School, 2701 Hamstrom Road, Portage, until 7:30 p.m.
- Portage Township 6, Best Western Hotel 6200 Melton Rd., Portage, until 7:15 p.m.
- Westchester 14 and 9, Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary Road, Chesterton, until 7 p.m.
- Portage Township 15 and 33, South Haven Fire Department, 398 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, until 7 p.m.