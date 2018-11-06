Polls are open! Election Day 2018 is underway in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Polls are officially open as Election Day gets underway in the 2018 midterm elections.

Polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Due to high voter turnout this election cycle, people are encouraged to vote early. There are more than 2,000 polling locations in Chicago alone.

To check your registration status, find your polling place and see a sample ballot, go to chicagoelections.com/info. For information on voting outside of Chicago, visit the Illinois Board of Elections website.

Who's running in statewide races? Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is trying for a second term against billionaire J.B. Pritzker, while Democratic state Sen. Kwame Raoul and GOP attorney Erika Harold are vying for an open attorney general seat. Click here for detailed candidate information.

According to the city's board of election, mail-ballots are at a record high with more than 76,000 filed. Early voting numbers sit at 223,548 — up 96 percent from the 2014 midterm election.

Referendum questions on Tuesday's ballot include whether plastic straws should be banned in Chicago, whether there should be term limits for mayor and whether marijuana should be legalized.

Voters are encouraged to double-check their polling places and have an ID handy, just in case.

People who aren't registered to vote can still do so Tuesday. They'll need to have an ID.

More than 400 election judges are on hand across Chicago. Issues can be reported to the city's election hotline at 312-269-7870.