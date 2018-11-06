× Parents urge reinstatement of CPS principal

CHICAGO — Angry parents are demanding the reinstatement of a Chicago Public Schools principal who was removed over alleged attendance fraud.

Ogden International School principal Michael Breyer was relieved of his position last week after district inspectors concluded Ogden administrators falsified attendance records.

Some of Breyer’s supporters say CPS is choosing to harshly penalize Breyer for a minor and commonplace violation.

Ogden merged with Jenner school this year, and parents say the school is under pressure to keep its attendance figures up to maintain its high ranking.