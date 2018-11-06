Midday Fix: Tony Priolo’s Chicago Gourmet winning burger – The City Slicker
Chef Tony Priolo
Maillard Tavern, 494 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
https://www.maillardtavern.com/
Chef Tony Priolo of Maillard Tavern was named the 2018 Buckhead Meat Chicago Hamburger Hop Award winner for both the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards – a first!
Recipe:
The City Slicker features 1946 Buckhead Beef, with Black Truffle Pesto, Foie Gras Mayo, Seared Foie Gras and Crispy Prosciutto Di Parma on a Turano Premium Potato Bun
Makes 1 burger
2 (4 ounce) patties (local beef mixture, half chuck and half short rib)
1 3/4 ounce piece of foie gras (optional)
2 slices of Prosciutto di Parma
2 slices of Swiss cheese
1 potato bun
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 teaspoon chopped black truffle paste and olive oil
1 pinch Sicilian sea salt
1 pinch black pepper
- Season patties with Sicilian sea salt and black pepper
- Sear patties at 400 degrees, for 30-40 seconds on each side in a skillet (or hot cast iron pan) with duck fat (a drizzle)
- Sear and score the foie gras for 15 seconds on each side in a hot pan
- Fry the slices of Prosciutto di Parma until crispy in a hot pan
- After you flip the patties over, add 1 slice Swiss cheese to the top of each patty
- Take one side of the bun, add truffle paste
- Take the other side of the bun and add mayonnaise
- Stack the seared burgers with the melted cheese on top of each other
- Lastly, top off with the seared foie gras and fried Prosciutto di Parma