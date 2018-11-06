× Midday Fix: Tony Priolo’s Chicago Gourmet winning burger – The City Slicker

Chef Tony Priolo

Maillard Tavern, 494 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

https://www.maillardtavern.com/

Chef Tony Priolo of Maillard Tavern was named the 2018 Buckhead Meat Chicago Hamburger Hop Award winner for both the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards – a first!

Recipe:

The City Slicker features 1946 Buckhead Beef, with Black Truffle Pesto, Foie Gras Mayo, Seared Foie Gras and Crispy Prosciutto Di Parma on a Turano Premium Potato Bun

Maillard Tavern City Slicker, Chef Tony Priolo

Makes 1 burger

2 (4 ounce) patties (local beef mixture, half chuck and half short rib)

1 3/4 ounce piece of foie gras (optional)

2 slices of Prosciutto di Parma

2 slices of Swiss cheese

1 potato bun

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon chopped black truffle paste and olive oil

1 pinch Sicilian sea salt

1 pinch black pepper