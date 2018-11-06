Midday Fix: Tony Priolo’s Chicago Gourmet winning burger – The City Slicker

Posted 11:24 AM, November 6, 2018, by

Chef Tony Priolo

Maillard Tavern, 494 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

https://www.maillardtavern.com/

Chef Tony Priolo of Maillard Tavern was named the 2018 Buckhead Meat Chicago Hamburger Hop Award winner for both the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards – a first!

Recipe:

The City Slicker features 1946 Buckhead Beef, with Black Truffle Pesto, Foie Gras Mayo, Seared Foie Gras and Crispy Prosciutto Di Parma on a Turano Premium Potato Bun

Maillard Tavern City Slicker, Chef Tony Priolo

Makes 1 burger

2 (4 ounce) patties (local beef mixture, half chuck and half short rib)

1 3/4 ounce piece of foie gras (optional)

2 slices of Prosciutto di Parma

2 slices of Swiss cheese

1 potato bun

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon chopped black truffle paste and olive oil

1 pinch Sicilian sea salt

1 pinch black pepper

  1. Season patties with Sicilian sea salt and black pepper
  2. Sear patties at 400 degrees, for 30-40 seconds on each side in a skillet (or hot cast iron pan) with duck fat (a drizzle)
  3. Sear and score the foie gras for 15 seconds on each side in a hot pan
  4. Fry the slices of Prosciutto di Parma until crispy in a hot pan
  5. After you flip the patties over, add 1 slice Swiss cheese to the top of each patty
  6. Take one side of the bun, add truffle paste
  7. Take the other side of the bun and add mayonnaise
  8. Stack the seared burgers with the melted cheese on top of each other
  9. Lastly, top off with the seared foie gras and fried Prosciutto di Parma