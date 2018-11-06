Lunchbreak: Blue corn enchiladas with sweet potato mole and pepper & mushroom conserva

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef de Cuisine Keith Potter, Cindy’s Rooftop

Cindy’s Rooftop

12 S. Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL

http://www.cindysrooftop.com

Event:

Green City Market’s A Mostly Veggie Affair

November 8, 2018

6:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Lakeshore Beverage

400 North Elizabeth Street

Tickets available at www.greencitymarket.org

Recipe:

Blue Corn Enchiladas with sweet potato mole, pepper & mushroom conserva, caciocavera cheese and creme fraiche

Sweet Potato Mole -

Telolopan Mole purchased in Pilsen for ease of preparation or if one desires recipe follows:

2 cups vegetable stock

4-6 sweet potatoes - halved seasoned (salt/pepper/cumin/chili powder/oiled) and roasted soft in their skins

2 guajillo chili

2 ancho chili

3 chipotle chili, seeded and chopped

2 pieces stale bread - ciabatta/sourdough toasted

2 tomato, 2 tomatillos

1 onion halved

4 cloves garlic peel on

1/4 cup peanuts

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1/4 cup golden raisin

4 dried apricots

4oz (1/2 cup) mexican chocolate

pinch cumin seed

pinch green cardamom powder or two pods

pinch dried thyme

3 cinnamon stick

6 cloves

4 allspice berries

pinch sugar

2 tbsp duck fat or lard

1 cup additional stock

I nstructions for mole:

Wash, halve and season sweet potatoes, roast them 350f until very soft/caramelized. Pass the flesh through a ricer or potato mill, set aside. Simmer chilis and stock together, toast the bread gently. Combine and allow to hydrate. In a hot pan, roast the tomato/tomatillos, onion and garlic in the duck fat. Add the spices, nuts/seeds and fruit. Hydrate and soften. Combine and allow flavors to meld. Remove cinnamon sticks. Blend entire mixture until smooth. Pass through sieve if needed. Return to heat and add chocolate allowing to melt. Adjust thickness with additional stock. Melt chocolate and cook mixture reducing slightly and concentrating flavor. Season with cider vinegar and salt/sugar.

Combine mole sauce with roasted and smashed local sweet potatoes and adjust consistency/flavor again with stock, acid and salt.

Sweet Pepper Conserva

Red pepper, roasted, peeled and sliced - 5 1/3 TBSP

Yellow/banana pepper, roasted, peeled and sliced - 5 1/3 TBSP

cubanelle pepper, roasted, peeled and sliced - 5 1/3 TBSP

Shallot, fine dice - 2 TSP

Italian parsley, sliced - 1 TSP

Sherry vinegar, 8 TSP

Honey, 1 TSP

Cacio Cavera cheese, 1/2 cup shredded

Extra virgin olive oil, 9 TBSP

Smoked paprika, 2/3 TSP

Salt and cayenne pepper, To taste

Mushrooms (maitake/nebrodini), ½ cup

Method:

Mix/blend the shallot, parsley, vinegar, evoo, paprika and salt & cayenne pepper to make the vinaigrette. Blister/char the peppers, peel them, julienne them, then marinate the roasted peppers in the vinaigrette. Roast the mushrooms and combine them with the peppers – in the same vinaigrette.

Instructions for Assembling Enchiladas:

Soak tortillas in sweet potato mole, fill with mushroom and sweet pepper conserva and shredded cheese. Cacio Cavera cheese – piedmont style mozzarella that’s smoked. Use enough to fill and coat the enchiladas. About ¼ cup for inside enchiladas and about ¼ cup for topping the enchiladas for melting purposes. Roll up enchiladas and top with some more cheese.

Simmer or bake them until tender and warmed through, make sure the cheese is melted. Top with a drizzle of creme fraiche and some chopped cilantro.