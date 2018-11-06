LIVE BLOG: Election Day 2018 underway

Polls are officially open as Election Day gets underway in the 2018 midterm elections.
Polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Due to high voter turnout this election cycle, people are encouraged to vote early. There are more than 2,000 polling locations in Chicago alone.
For more information about voting, checking your registration status, or information on the candidates visit wgntv.com/decision2018.
WGN News will have special Election Day coverage starting at 7 p.m.
The 14th Congressional District race between Randy Hultgren (R) and Lauren Underwood (D) is expected to be a tight one. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Hultgren:
The Chicago Board of Elections is asking to keep four polling places open through 8 p.m. on Tuesday:
– Smith Park, 9912 S. Princeton Ave.
– New Pasadena MB Church, 11300 S. Indiana Ave.
– St. Michael Church, 1711 N. Cleveland Ave.
– Kenneth Campbell Apts., 6360 S. Minerva Ave.
The Board is also petitioning to keep Murphy’s Windows at 10359 S. Pulaski Rd. open until 9 p.m.
ELECTION DAY INFO: To check your registration status, find your polling place and see a sample ballot, go to chicagoelections.com/info. For information on voting outside of Chicago, visit the Illinois Board of Elections website.
