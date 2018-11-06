LIVE BLOG: Election Day 2018 underway

Polls are officially open as Election Day gets underway in the 2018 midterm elections.

Polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Due to high voter turnout this election cycle, people are encouraged to vote early. There are more than 2,000 polling locations in Chicago alone.

For more information about voting, checking your registration status, or information on the candidates visit wgntv.com/decision2018.

WGN News will have special Election Day coverage starting at 7 p.m.