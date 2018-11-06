Updates at wgntv.com/weather
First flurries of the season expected this week
-
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
-
Hot temps expected later in week
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Cool weather and clouds close out the week
-
Seasonably cool, chance of some sprinkles this week
-
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Cold air arrives this week
-
Cooler air for the week
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
-
Warmer on Tuesday, temps dip later in week
-
Breezy and dry for the week
-
Warmer temps later in week