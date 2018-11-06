Around Town tests out some new fun with the Blue Man Group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Nov. 8th, the Chicago Blue Man Group show will unveil brand new content, present iconic moments and create a deeper connection between the audience and the Blue Men!

This new experience will celebrate Blue Man Group’s commitment to always trying new things and will debut new instruments, music, audience connections and technologies for the Blue Men to interact with throughout the show. The new content will also feature culturally relative themes like social media and connectivity.

Briar Street Theatre:

3133 N. Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60657

blueman.com