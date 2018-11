Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's hard to beat four sacks, four takeaways, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

But Bear Report beat writer Zack Pearson thinks the best is yet to come for the Bears defense.

Zack joined Josh & JP on Monday's Sports Feed to talk about the rise of Roquan Smith, a silver lining in Mitchell Trubisky's shaky performance, and one of the most important stretches in recent memory for the Bears.