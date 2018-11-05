× Metra worker killed after Northwest Side explosion ID’d

CHICAGO — A Metra worker who was killed after an explosion on the Northwest Side Saturday has been identified.

Omar Solis, 37, and another man were working in the 4500 block of West Byron Street when a tank on a truck exploded about 11:45 a.m., according to officials.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as Solis. The other man was injured and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized.

Seventeen workers were on the scene Saturday to finish a project that began last week, according to a Metra spokeswoman.

Solis had 17 years in the railroad industry, officials said on the scene Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.