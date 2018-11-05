Man upset, speaks out after 7-year-old girl wanders away from school, walks into his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A North Kenwood man spoke to WGN about the shocking discovery he made in his own home—a missing little girl opened his door and wandered right in.

Anton Montgomery said 7-year-old Destiny Arzola, who has Down syndrome, wandered away from her school, Woodson South Elementary, and walked right into his home. He said he’s upset about what happened when he brought her back.

Montgomery said he was sitting at home watching television a little before noon Monday when he saw Destiny's face peeking around the corner.

Woodson South Elementary is just a couple of blocks away from Montgomery’s home, so he walked her back, assuming she had wandered from the school. He said when he got there, the staff was grateful that he brought Destiny but, but made it seem like it “wasn’t a big deal.”

“As a parent, I was heated,” he said. “I was very upset.”

Montgomery called the police and tried to get some answers from the school. He said he was concerned because of all the things that could potentially happened to a lost child in the city.

“That’s what bothers me as a parent,” he said. "They just took her and made it seem like this is something that happens, this is a regular occurrence, just because she’s a special needs student.”

Destiny’s mother said anything could have happened to her daughter.

“That’s really scary,” Perla Arzola said. “And then to find out it wasn’t the first time? I did not know that.”

Chicago Public Schools said they’re looking into what happened.

Destiny’s mother said she loves the school and plans to return Tuesday to talk to staff about how to keep this from happening again.