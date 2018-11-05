Lunchbreak: Pecan Pie

Posted 12:47 PM, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 02:06PM, November 5, 2018

Stacy Waldrop, Vice President, Vanille Patisserie

Vanille Patisserie

4 Locations:

Lincoln Park, 2108 N. Clark St.

Lakeview, 3243 N. Broadway

Chicago’s French Market, 131 N. Clinton St.

Hyde Park, 5229 S. Harper Court

vanillepatisserie.com

Promotions:

Vanille’s full lineup of Thanksgiving pies include:

  • Pumpkin with Cinnamon Whipped Cream
  • Apple Streusel
  • Pecan
  • Maple Cream with Mascarpone Whipped Cream
  • Chocolate Nutella French Silk.

Orders are being taken now, you can order online, stop into any one of our four locations or give us a call. Thanksgiving pie orders must be placed by Sunday, November 18th. We will have a limited number of pies available for walk ins the week of Thanksgiving.

Recipe:

Pecan Pie Ingredients            (yield: 1 – 9” pie)

- ½ cup melted butter

- 1 cup sugar

- 3 eggs, beaten

- ¾ cup dark corn syrup

- ¼ tsp salt

- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract

- 1 ¼ cup pecans

- 1 – 9” unbaked pie shell

Instructions

- Preheat oven to 400° F

- Whisk together melted butter and sugar until well combined.

- Add the dark corn syrup and whisk until combined.

- Add eggs, one at a time, whisking after each addition.

- Add salt and vanilla extract, whisk to combine.

- Place the pecans in your unbaked pie crust.

- Pour your mixture over the pecans to fill the pie shell.

- Bake for 15 minutes and then lower the oven temperature to 350° F and bake for another 35 minutes until the center of the pie is set and the crust is a nice golden brown.

 