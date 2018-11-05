Lunchbreak: Pecan Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stacy Waldrop, Vice President, Vanille Patisserie

Vanille Patisserie

4 Locations:

Lincoln Park, 2108 N. Clark St.

Lakeview, 3243 N. Broadway

Chicago’s French Market, 131 N. Clinton St.

Hyde Park, 5229 S. Harper Court

vanillepatisserie.com

Promotions:

Vanille’s full lineup of Thanksgiving pies include:

Pumpkin with Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Apple Streusel

Pecan

Maple Cream with Mascarpone Whipped Cream

Chocolate Nutella French Silk.

Orders are being taken now, you can order online, stop into any one of our four locations or give us a call. Thanksgiving pie orders must be placed by Sunday, November 18th. We will have a limited number of pies available for walk ins the week of Thanksgiving.

Recipe:

Pecan Pie Ingredients (yield: 1 – 9” pie)

- ½ cup melted butter

- 1 cup sugar

- 3 eggs, beaten

- ¾ cup dark corn syrup

- ¼ tsp salt

- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract

- 1 ¼ cup pecans

- 1 – 9” unbaked pie shell

Instructions

- Preheat oven to 400° F

- Whisk together melted butter and sugar until well combined.

- Add the dark corn syrup and whisk until combined.

- Add eggs, one at a time, whisking after each addition.

- Add salt and vanilla extract, whisk to combine.

- Place the pecans in your unbaked pie crust.

- Pour your mixture over the pecans to fill the pie shell.

- Bake for 15 minutes and then lower the oven temperature to 350° F and bake for another 35 minutes until the center of the pie is set and the crust is a nice golden brown.