Lunchbreak: Pecan Pie

Stacy Waldrop, Vice President, Vanille Patisserie
Vanille Patisserie
4 Locations:
Lincoln Park, 2108 N. Clark St.
Lakeview, 3243 N. Broadway
Chicago’s French Market, 131 N. Clinton St.
Hyde Park, 5229 S. Harper Court
Promotions:
Vanille’s full lineup of Thanksgiving pies include:
- Pumpkin with Cinnamon Whipped Cream
- Apple Streusel
- Pecan
- Maple Cream with Mascarpone Whipped Cream
- Chocolate Nutella French Silk.
Orders are being taken now, you can order online, stop into any one of our four locations or give us a call. Thanksgiving pie orders must be placed by Sunday, November 18th. We will have a limited number of pies available for walk ins the week of Thanksgiving.
Recipe:
Pecan Pie Ingredients (yield: 1 – 9” pie)
- ½ cup melted butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 eggs, beaten
- ¾ cup dark corn syrup
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 ¼ cup pecans
- 1 – 9” unbaked pie shell
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400° F
- Whisk together melted butter and sugar until well combined.
- Add the dark corn syrup and whisk until combined.
- Add eggs, one at a time, whisking after each addition.
- Add salt and vanilla extract, whisk to combine.
- Place the pecans in your unbaked pie crust.
- Pour your mixture over the pecans to fill the pie shell.
- Bake for 15 minutes and then lower the oven temperature to 350° F and bake for another 35 minutes until the center of the pie is set and the crust is a nice golden brown.