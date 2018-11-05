× LaVine scores career high, Bulls get wild 2OT win at the Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a career-high 41 points, including the game-winning free throw with 0.2 seconds left, as the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 116-115 in double overtime on Monday night.

Antonio Blakeney scored 17 points, Jabari Parker had 15 and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls.

Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 23 points and 24 rebounds while Allonzo Trier scored 21.

Emmanuel Mudiay’s coast-to-coast layup had tied the score with 2.7 seconds left.

Lavine, who scored all eight of Chicago’s points in the second OT, was then fouled by Mudiay. The Bulls star made the first free throw to give the Bulls the win.

He also scored the final points of the first overtime with his fadeaway jumper with 1:13 remaining.

Chicago had taken its biggest lead of the game, 59-49, on his free throw with 7:28 remaining in the third quarter. The Knicks cut the deficit to two, 72-70, on Kanter’s short turnaround with 1:47 left in the third but still trailed 78-72 after three.

The Knicks scored the first five points of the final quarter to pull within one and finally got even at 93-93 on Trey Burke’s jumper with 4:14 remaining.

LaVine then hit three consecutive 3-pointers for the Bulls, but Trier hit a pair of free throws and then a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to tie the game 102-102.

LaVine missed a pair of shots on Chicago’s next possession. Trier couldn’t connect on a jumper with three seconds left and Mario Hezonja’s offensive rebound and follow-up didn’t fall as the game went to overtime.

Mudiay gave the Knicks their first lead since the second quarter, 104-102, when he hit a jumper with 4:12 left in the first overtime.

Damyean Dotson scored 18 points, Mudiay finished with 16 and Hezonja added 15 for the Knicks.