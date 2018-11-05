(ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK) -- WGN's Lauren Magiera joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman live from New Era Field after the Chicago Bears dominant 41-9 victory in Week 9 over the Buffalo Bills.
Lauren Magiera joins Sports Feed from Buffalo after Bears blowout Bills
-
Lauren Magiera recaps the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins on Sports Feed from Hard Rock Stadium
-
Lauren Magiera recaps the Bears’ loss to the Patriots on Sports Feed
-
Lauren Magiera previews Bears-Packers on Sports Feed from Lambeau Field
-
Lauren Magiera recaps the Bears’ win over the Jets with Jarrett on Sunday’s Sports Feed
-
#FeedonThis: Jarrett pays tribute to his father, Walter Payton
-
-
Lauren Magiera previews a big weekend for the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sports Feed
-
Phil Thompson returns to Sports Feed on Wednesday night
-
#FeedonThis: Jarrett’s Bears victory tweet gets traction
-
#FeedonThis: It’s ‘Feed-O-Ween’ Time!
-
#FeedonThis: Jarrett pays tribute to Drew Brees
-
-
#FeedonThis: What’s the biggest concern with the Bears? You respond
-
JJ Stankevitz looks back at the Bears’ loss to the Dolphins on Sports Feed
-
George Ofman joins Sports Feed on Wednesday evening