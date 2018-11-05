× Judge won’t toss alleged police cover-up case surrounding Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO –A judge has refused to dismiss the case against three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up surrounding the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Monday’s ruling by Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson means the bench trial should start as scheduled Nov. 26.

Defense attorneys had attacked the prosecution’s case as a sham and asked that it be tossed completely.

Officer Thomas Gaffney, former Detective David March and ex-Officer Joseph Walsh are charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors allege they said falsely in their reports that the black teenager had battered, assaulted and attacked white officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times in 2014. A jury last month convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.