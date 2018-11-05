Hultgren questions Underwood’s nursing experience as poll puts her ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A new poll shows Democrat challenger Lauren Underwood pulling ahead of incumbent U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren in the traditionally Republican 14th congressional district in the western suburbs.

This is the first time Hultgren has faced a real challenge for reelection, and Underwood has out-raised and out-spent his campaign by a factor of two to one. Hultgren’s campaign is turning to a truth-in-advertising tact ahead of Election Day, saying an ad released by Underwood showing her working with patients is misleading.

While he doesn’t dispute that Underwood is a licensed nurse, which state records verify, Hultgren said Underwood's time working in the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington makes her nursing claims "disingenuous."

In a statement, Underwood dismisses the accusation and chalks it up to the latest poll showing her ahead in the race: