‘Gas Station Encounters’ YouTube channel shames shoplifters with funny videos

CLEVELAND — When a gas station clerk got tired of people stealing with no consequences, he had an unusual idea to hold them accountable.

He created "Gas Station Encounters," a YouTube channel that uses surveillance footage from the convenience store to shame shoplifters and entertain the public.

Local police have not helped the gas station stop shoplifters, according to the clerk, so he decided to make the footage public online. A local TV station in Cleveland spoke with the clerk, who asked to be identified only as Brandon.

"A lot of people will straight-up lie to you," he said.

Brandon edited videos with fun music, silly sound effects and cheeky narration. The videos been viewed millions of times, and the channel has gained more than 453,000 subscribers.

