Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold air arrives this week
-
Cooler air for the week
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Cooler weather arrives
-
WGN-TV to provide continuous live, local election coverage starting 7 p.m. on Nov. 6
-
-
Seasonably cool, chance of some sprinkles this week
-
Cool weather and clouds close out the week
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
-
Warmer on Tuesday, temps dip later in week
-
Breezy and dry for the week
-
Mild weather follows a few more days of humid air