CHICAGO — The Chicago area will see the coldest temps of the season by the time this week is out.

Temperatures are forecast to plunge in coming days. Forecasts suggest temperatures across the area will average 12 to 16 degrees below normal during the period from Friday through Tuesday.

The chilly air will feel more like mid-December.

No significant snowfall is expected during this cold snap, but the area may get a dusting Thursday night into Friday.

