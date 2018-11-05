Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ New York
- Chicago went 3-1 against the Knicks last season, with all three wins coming by five or fewer points. The Knicks had won the previous five matchups, and have won five of their last six home games against the Bulls.
- The Bulls set season lows in points (88), field-goal percentage (.389) and three-point percentage (.250) in Saturday’s 96-88 loss to Houston. It was Chicago’s fourth straight loss, with all four coming at home.
- New York is coming off a 108-95 road loss to the Wizards yesterday. The Knicks are 4-11 (.267) since the start of last season when playing on the second of back-to-back days (0-1 this season).
- Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench on Sunday, his sixth double-double of the season and second as a reserve. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Kanter has 44 double-doubles off the bench – 20 more than any other NBA player (Hassan Whiteside, 24).
- Damyean Dotson is averaging 12.6 points per game, up from 4.1 per game as a rookie last season. That 8.5 increase is the third largest in the NBA among those who have played in half of their team’s games both seasons.
- Zach LaVine is the third different Bulls player all-time to score 20 points in each of his first 10 games of the season, joining Michael Jordan (three times) and Orlando Woolridge (1985-86 season).