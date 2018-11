Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At long last, one of Chicago’s greatest diva’s, E. Faye Butler, makes her Porchlight Music Theatre debut in the landmark musical, GYPSY. GYPSY is the heart-wrenching story of a mother who raises her daughters to assume the heights in the world of show business, whether they want to or not.

Ruth Page Center for the Arts:

1016 N. Dearborn St.

Chicago, IL 60610

PorchlightMusicTheatre.com

Gypsy runs through Dec. 29th