Former Bear Earl Bennett and WGN Radio's Mark Carman joined the WGN Weekend Morning News with their expectations ahead of Sunday's match-up against the Bills.
Ahead of the Game: Bears vs. Bills
-
Ahead of the Game: Earl Bennett
-
Even without Mack or Robinson, the Bears snap two-game losing streak with a win over the Jets
-
THE MORNING AFTER: Needing something more ‘special’ for a breakthrough win
-
Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman talks Bears, Patriots and charity
-
Bears honor Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher
-
-
Coach “Mitchka” and throwback jerseys: Bears honor their past this Halloween weekend
-
THE MORNING AFTER: No style points needed for a needed victory
-
As expected, the Bears control the pace in a decisive win over the Bills
-
Connor Allen talks Bears and Fantasy Football on Sports Feed
-
Zack Pearson looks ahead to the 2018 Bears season on Sports Feed
-
-
#FeedonThis: Jarrett pays tribute to his father, Walter Payton
-
Patriots use a second half surge to beat the Bears 38-31
-
MONSTER’S MASH: A case for the (run) defense