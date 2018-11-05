25-year-old humanitarian dies from malaria while living in Ghana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENVILLE, Ill. -- A 25-year-old woman who dedicated her life to missionary work in Africa died from malaria, and now her family is working to bring her body home to lay her to rest.

Meghan Liddy lived in Ghana since she was 19 and was a foster mother to two sisters, Rhonda and Priscilla. She was in the process of adopting the girls, ages 11 and 8.

On Oct. 31, she told her family, and posted on Facebook, that her malaria had returned despite being vaccinated. She got malaria during her first trip to Uganda. She was hospitalized and there were efforts to medically evacuate her and bring her home last Thursday. Her mom and other family members knew something wasn't right.

Liddy died Friday morning.

A GoFundMe was started by her family to try to bring her body back to the United States.