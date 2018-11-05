2 missing after car plunges into Calumet River on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — There’s still no sign of two men whose car plunged into the Calumet River on the Far South Side early Sunday.

A 26-year-old man was found walking, wet and confused, near the 13600 block of South Calhoun Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where it was later discovered he was a passenger in a car that went into Calumet River, police said. Two other men, aged 23 and 26, were in the car.

A police marine unit recovered the car, but the men were not inside.