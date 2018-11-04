Woman missing, man dead after attempted water rescue in Highland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- One man died dead and another woman went missing after a group went swimming in the Lake Michigan waters off of Highland Park during an informal “polar plunge.”

The 52-year-old woman from Elgin went missing after she went swimming with a group Sunday around 9 a.m.

From the North Shore Yacht Club in Highland Park, eight to ten feet waves could be seen as they swelled and crashed in the churning wind and rain over Lake Michigan. Despite the conditions, the group of more than a dozen swimmers entered the water for an informal polar plunge.

"People got out the cars, went to the beach, stripped down to swimsuits and wet to the water," Maureen Hammond, North Shore Yacht Club, said.

Michael Vodicka, who lives in Highland Park, said the water was so strong that the swimmers could only go out about 20 yards. He saw the swimmers struggling because of how forceful the waves were.

"As I’m looking out, all the sudden I see this woman screaming and a man’s body rolls onto the beach in the waves," he said.

Larry Amidei, the Highland Park Fire Chief said they were able to grab a man, a 46-year-old from Itasca, who was unconscious, and pulled him to shore. They performed CPR and he was taken to a Highland Park hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Amidei said one firefighter separated his shoulder while pulling the man to safety.

The woman, however, disappeared in the waves.

The conditions made it difficult to get boats in the water but dive teams began searching a swath of water along the Highland Park shoreline and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was brought in to aid the search.

Neighbors surrounding Central Park park watched the rescue with a sense of concern.

Recovery efforts were put on hold when it got dark outside. Police in towns along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Illinois and Wisconsin were asked to monitor their beaches for the missing swimmer.