While people prefer puppies, older shelter dogs need homes too

CHICAGO — A gloomy day was brightened by some good-tempered dogs hoping for new homes at PAWS Chicago Sunday.

In an effort to find homes for dozens of older dogs, PAWS waived their fees as part of a one-day adoption event.

"Often times our adult dogs get overlooked for little rambunctious puppies," said PAWS Chicago volunteer Liz Grubbs.

Grubbs said while people often prefer puppies, older dogs often spend longer periods in the shelters and foster homes, so staff know much more about them and can share what they've learned with potential adopters.

"It’s tough to see dogs here a little longer but that just means they’re waiting for the right person," Grubbs said. "Sometimes it just takes a little longer to find that right match."