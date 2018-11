Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For many, Chicago is synonymous with pizza, and the dish's history runs deep at the U.S. Pizza Museum.

From pizza toys and cheesy clothing, to an entire wall of pizza boxes from coast to coast, the museum has it all for pizza enthusiasts. There's even a one-of-a-kind, wood-burning pizza oven. The museum is free and open to the public, but reservations must be made online.

WGN's Andrea Darlas visited the museum to get a slice of history.