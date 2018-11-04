Masked men rob home & set it on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say two masked men entered a home, beat a man, robbed the home and set it on fire.

It all happened just before midnight at 54th and S. Damen.

Police say the men entered the home and held a 33-year-old man who had been sleeping, at gunpoint.

The intruders then moved upstairs, and terrorized a 56-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

The masked men then pistol-whipped that man about the face and doused him with gasoline.

Another man, Demetrius, who lives in the house with his 6-year-old daughter said the men poured gasoline on him too.