Masked men rob home & set it on fire

It all happened just before midnight at 54th and S. Damen.
Police say the men entered the home and held a 33-year-old man who had been sleeping, at gunpoint.
The intruders then moved upstairs, and terrorized a 56-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.
The masked men then pistol-whipped that man about the face and doused him with gasoline.
Another man, Demetrius, who lives in the house with his 6-year-old daughter said the men poured gasoline on him too.
“There was no sign of forced entry. I’m just going to say that. No sign of forced entry. I don’t know how they got in. Someone could have left the door open maybe. I don’t know,” he said.
On the way out, those two masked men stole a number of things and set the house on fire.
Witnesses describe seeing the entire house engulfed in flames.
Demetrius says there were five people in the home, including a visitor, when the two men broke in. All managed to escape the fire.
The 56-year-old man is recovering at University of Chicago Hospital. Doctors believe he may have been cut on the stomach by glass.
Sources tell WGN that police believe the incident was gang-related.
No one is in custody.