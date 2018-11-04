× Jonathan Toews’ 300th goal is not enough to stop the Blackhawks’ losing streak

CALGARY – In what has been a strong start for the Blackhawks’ captain, this might be the highlight so far.

Only a few players get the chance to reach the 300 goal milestone in the National Hockey League, and Jonathan Toews’ time to join that club came on Saturday night in Calgary.

300th of his career. Eighth on the year. So far, Jonathan Toews has been straight 🔥 this year.

With 6:03 to go in the first period with a two-man advantage, Toews knocked in the pass from Patrick Kane to reach 300 goals for his career. It was his 8th tally of the season, continuing a strong scoring start to the year, becoming the 6th player in Blackhawks’ history to score over 300 goals in their career.

Kane, who had an assist on that milestone goal, is one of 19 other players currently in the NHL with 300 goals in their career. Bobby Hull (604), Stan Mikita (541), Steve Larmer (486), and Denis Savard (377) are the others in franchise history to reach the mark.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to stop the Blackhawks’ first major slump of the 2018-2019 season.

Even though Toews’ score was apart of three-straight goals by the team to take the lead, the Flames saved their best for final 22 minutes of the game. A tally late in the second quarter was followed by three in the third, giving Calgary a 5-3 victory, sending the Blackhawks to their third-straight defeat on this Western Canada road trip.

The longest losing streak of the season dropped the Blackhawks record to 6-6-2 on the season.

It would have been hard to imagine that when Brandon Saad tallied his fourth goal of the year in the second period to give Chicago a 3-1 lead. But the Flames attack (40 shots on the evening) finally started breaking through against Corey Crawford, with Matthew Tkachuk scoring a goal with 1:34 to go in the second period to cut the lead to one.

As the Blackhawks struggled to get chances (15 shots on the night), the Flames continued to work to break through and they did in the final ten minutes. Sean Monahan tied the game with 6:01 left with Michael Frolik giving Calgary the lead just 1:06 later with a goal of his own.

Mikael Backlund added an empty-netter with just over a minute left to finish off the victory, denying the Blackhawks a victory on a night of history for their captain.