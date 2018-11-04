Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo wins second Gold Glove

Anthony Rizzo won his second-career National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

The Cubs first baseman shares the honor with Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman.

He is only the third first baseman in franchise history to earn the award, joining four-time winner Mark Grace and Derek Lee, who won twice.

Rizzo won for the first time in 2016, when he was also the Platinum Glove Award winner for the entire National League.

The Cubs have now had a Gold Glove Award winner in each of the last three seasons. Jason Heyward and Javier Baez were also finalists at their respective positions.