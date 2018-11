GOLF, Ill. — Platform tennis is a sport that’s growing in popularity. It’s similar to tennis, but smaller and faster. The game is played with a wooden paddle and rubber ball. Players can use the cage as backboard to keep the ball in play, losing a point only to human error.

Roughly 400 players from across the U.S. flocked to the Glen View Club in Golf, Illinois, this weekend for an American Platform Tennis Association tournament.

WGN’s Andrea Darlas has more.

