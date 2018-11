× Macy’s Great Tree Lighting set for Saturday

A Christmas tradition will continue on Saturday.

Macy’s on State Street will have its Great Tree Lighting at noon in The Walnut Room.

This will be the store’s 111th year of doing this.

Angelica Hale, the 11 year-old singer who is the youngest runner-up in “America’s Got Talent” history, will be the special guest.

The popular window displays will also be revealed this weekend, too.