Dear Tom,

How often does a day’s actual high and low temperatures equal the normal high and low temperatures for that date?

— Bill Wilson, Dyer, Ind.

Dear Bill,

It doesn’t occur very often. We used Midway Airport data for the period 1929 through 2017, the years for which complete high and low daily temperatures are available. That’s 88 years of data. A computer check of observed daily high and low temperatures against Midway’s normal daily high and low temperatures revealed only 83 occurrences on which all four numbers were exactly the same, or slightly less than one day per year.

Chicago’s temperature climate usually consists of swings (sometimes rather large swings) around the daily normals, and it’s not often that a day’s high and low readings are exactly equal to the normals on a given date.

The most recent occurrences on which a day’s high and low temperatures were identical with the normals on that date:

Aug. 20, 2016: high 82, low 66

Aug. 6, 2016: high 83, low 67

Jun. 25, 2015: high 83, low 65

Aug. 1, 2014: high 83, low 67

Dec. 29, 2012: high 32, low 20

Dec. 11, 2012: high 36, low 24

Apr. 2, 2011: high 54, low 37

Apr. 12, 2011: high 58, low 41

Jan. 28, 2011: high 32, low 18

Nov. 16, 2010: high 48, low 34

Jun. 18, 2009: high 81, low 63

Oct. 18, 2006: high 62, low 45

There are no “favored” times of the year for these occurrences; they tend to occur about equally, and randomly, during all seasons.