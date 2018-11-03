Erosion closes Portage beach access at Indiana Dunes

PORTAGE, Ind. — Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore says it has closed beach access at one of its most popular sites because recent storm waves eroded part of a sand dune and a trail.

The park said this week the waves eroded the only designated trail to the beach at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk area. It says beach access will remain closed until a safe way to the beach can be re-established.

The park says at more than 580 feet above sea level, Lake Michigan’s water level remains well above the long-term average. The higher lake level, in combination with recent storm waves, has resulted in continued erosion and narrower beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

