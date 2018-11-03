× 1 Metra worker dead, 1 injured after explosion on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two Metra workers were injured, one fatally, in an explosion near train tracks on the Northwest Side on Saturday, according to media reports.

The men were working in the 4500 block of West Byron Street about 11:45 a.m. Saturday when the incident occurred, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Juan Hernandez told the Chicago Tribune. The newspaper reported that one of the workers died shortly after noon Saturday, citing the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A Metra spokeswoman said the workers had been welding. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.