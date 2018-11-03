× 1 dead, 2 wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — One man was killed and two others wounded in an Austin shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.

The attack happened in the 5500 block of West Fulton Street about 2:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victims were on the sidewalk when a Hyundai pulled up. Two people got out of the car and began shooting.

A 24-year-old man was shot in his head and pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.

A 22-year-old man was shot in his left leg; a 21-year-old man was shot in his foot and upper right arm. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions had stabilized.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.