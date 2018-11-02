What do the the numerous abbreviations for computer forecast models mean?

Dear Tom,

I often see numerous abbreviations in your weather forecasting such as HRRR and RPM. It would be interesting to know what they all mean.



Thanks,

Ken Mueller

LaGrange

Dear Ken,

A plethora of computer forecast models are available to meteorologists and almost all of them are referred to by acronyms and as a result, weather discussions often resemble a bowl of alphabet soup. Without elaboration or explanation, a list of some of the most widely used models follow…

RPM Rapid Precision Mesoscale

HRRR High Resolution Rapid Refresh

NGM Nested Grid Model

NAM North American Mesoscale

ECMF European Center Medium-Range Forecasts

GFS Global Forecast System

GFDL Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory

UKMET United Kingdom Met Office

HWRF Hurricane Weather Research Model

NOGAPS Navy Operational Global Prediction System

SREF Short Range Ensemble Forecast

WRF Weather Research and Forecasting

JMA Japanese Meteorological Agency