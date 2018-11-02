Vigil tonight for 3 children killed in crash at Indiana bus stop

MENTONE, Ind. — A community candlelight vigil is being held Friday night to honor the three siblings that were killed while waiting to board their school bus in northern Indiana.

The vigil, which was originally planned for Thursday, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Mentone Little League, 107 W. Jefferson Street, in Mentone, Ind. That’s where 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, and her 6-year-old twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, used to play.

The siblings were waiting at the bus stop earlier this week when a pickup truck hit them. The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester, Ind., was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury.

A fourth child was also hit. Maverik Lowe, 11, was airlifted a hospital and underwent surgery. His parents said Wednesday his condition had stabilized.

One day after the siblings were killed, the Indiana school district announced that it is moving the location of the bus stop.