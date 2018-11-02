Susana Mendoza intends to run for Chicago mayor, leaked video shows

CHICAGO— It appears Comptroller Susana Mendoza intends to run for Chicago mayor.
A short clip of a campaign ad was leaked and reported on by several media outlets including WBEZ and the Chicago Tribune Friday, appearing to show Mendoza’s intentions to run.
Mendoza has repeatedly said she is not running for mayor, but rather focusing on next Tuesday’s re-election bid for comptroller.
The Chicago Tribune reports she and her campaign released a statement Friday that said,
I am focused on the Nov. 6 election, because too much is at stake for the people of Illinois. … I’m considering a run for another office and have taken steps to prepare for that should I choose to move forward but I have not made any formal decisions.
The campaign also says the clip was stolen.