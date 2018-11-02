Susana Mendoza intends to run for Chicago mayor, leaked video shows

CHICAGO— It appears Comptroller Susana Mendoza intends to run for Chicago mayor.

A short clip of a campaign ad was leaked and reported on by several media outlets including WBEZ and the Chicago Tribune Friday, appearing to show Mendoza’s intentions to run.

.@WBEZ has obtained a video recorded for the planned announcement of Susana Mendoza's Chicago mayoral bid. More to come shortly at https://t.co/8YuP2iSdXI and 91.5FM pic.twitter.com/8u3EdHfKRK — Dan Mihalopoulos (@dmihalopoulos) November 2, 2018

Mendoza has repeatedly said she is not running for mayor, but rather focusing on next Tuesday’s re-election bid for comptroller.

The Chicago Tribune reports she and her campaign released a statement Friday that said,

I am focused on the Nov. 6 election, because too much is at stake for the people of Illinois. … I’m considering a run for another office and have taken steps to prepare for that should I choose to move forward but I have not made any formal decisions.

The campaign also says the clip was stolen.