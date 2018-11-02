‘I was so tired of doing this by myself:’ Single mom on why she left 2 children on side of road

CARY, N.C. — A single mom accused of leaving her two children by the side of the road claims she was too exhausted to continue to take care of them.

The arrest warrant for Jennifer Westfall, 38, claims she dropped off her 9-year-old and 19-month-old on the side of the road and left, according to local news station WTVD.

Westfall denied leaving them without supervision and said she dropped them in front of Reedy Creek Elementary and watched a woman approach them.

“I saw the lady walk and take my kids’ hand, so I knew they were in safe hands,” Westfall told ABC11.

Under North Carolina’s “Safe Surrender” law, children less than a week old can be surrendered to another adult. Because Westfall’s children are older, she now faces two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

“I know what I did was wrong but I just, I was so tired of doing this by myself. I have the strength to do what I need to do but I don’t have the skills to make the income that I need to take care of my family, and nobody will hire me. I’ve been around everywhere. And with these charges I just don’t see how I’m ever getting my kids back,” Westfall told WTVD.

Westfall was arrested in her home Monday and is due in court later in November. The children are now in foster care.