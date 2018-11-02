Shawn Wayans stops by WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shawn Wayans made his acting debut in 1989 in his brothers Keenen Ivory Wayans' feature film "I'm Gonna Get You Sucka." Immediately following his feature film debut, Shawn joined the cast of Emmy Award winning comedy series, "In Living Color."

Shawn starred in the box office hits, "Little Man" and "White Chicks," both of which he also co-wrote and co-executive produced. Shawn also co-wrote and co-produced his string of blockbusters including smash hit "Scary Movie" and squeal "Scary Movie 2."

"The Wayans Bros," was a sitcom which Shawn and Marlon created and starred in, was the first WB show to be sold into syndication after heading up to the WB network lineup for five years.

Showtimes:

The Chicago Improv Comedy Club

5 Woodfield Rd.

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Friday, November 2, 2018

8:00PM & 10:00PM

Saturday, November 3, 2018

7:00PM & 9:15PM

Visit: https://chicago.improv.com/