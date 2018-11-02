Sale of suburban park land once belonging to McDonald’s subject of referendum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- Residents in west suburban Oak Brook will vote Tuesday on a referendum to spend almost $18 million to buy a portion of the McDonald’s campus for the village's park district.

The park district wants to purchase 34 acres of land commonly known as the McDonald’s Soccer Field for $17.9 million. The park district wants to keep using it for sports fields and open space.

But Atlanta-based Pulte Group who has a contract to buy the site and reportedly plans to develop a gated luxury townhome community.

Anne Huber of the Supporters of Oak Brook Park District Referendum group is urging her neighbors to vote yes.

“When we heard they were going to put up townhomes here we thought, ‘Oh my gosh! What is going to happen to our little village?’’ Huber said.

Officials with Butler School District 53 also voiced concerns.

“Any significant change in our population would cause us to make some very difficult changes such as cutting classes, services … potentially even having trailers on site,” District secretary Ahmad Sulaiman said.

McDonald’s has been working to sell land in Oak Brook since its company headquarters moved to the West Loop in June.

“Since 2016, we’ve been in constant communication with them and McDonald’s is very aware that this referendum is on the ballot,” Laure Kosey, executive director of the Oak Brook Park District said.

Kosey said they've conducted surveys and focus groups with residents who are clear they want to keep this as open space

“We really want everyone to understand this is not a done deal and to get to polls on November 6,” she said.