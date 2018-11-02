Prosecutors to dismiss 7 more convictions tied to corrupt Chicago Sgt. Ronald Watts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Cook County State's Attorney’s Office on Friday is expected to ask a judge to vacate the convictions of seven men tied to former Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts.

If the judge agrees, that will bring to 55 the total number of exonerations connected to Watts.

Watts has long been accused of framing people on charges that led to lengthy prison sentences. In September, 18 convictions linked to the disgraced sergeant were overturned. In July, 15 men filed federal lawsuits claiming a "code of silence" within the Chicago Police Department allowed Watts to run an extortion ring with impunity.

Watts and his partner Kallatt Mohammed were both convicted 2013 of extortion charges and have served prison time.