Producer Josh Karp talks about Orson Welles’ final film and “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”

It's been 40 years in the making....

Orson Welles started shooting "The Other Side of the Wind" in 1970. Principal photography wrapped six years later, but the film was never finished. Welles died in 1985.

Now, nearly 50 years after he started shooting it, the film is being released on Netflix.

And that's not all...

A documentary about the making of Welles' final film is also hitting the streaming service. "They'll Love Me When I'm Dead" follows the frantic production of "The Other Side of the Wind."

Glencoe native Josh Karp helped produce the documentary. He wrote "Orson Welles's Last Movie: The Making of the Other Side of the Wind." That 2015 book was the springboard for the documentary.

Karp joined the WGN Morning News Friday to talk about Welles' final film, and the new documentary.

"They'll Love Me When I'm Dead," and "The Other Side of the Wind" are both available to stream on Netflix today, Friday November 2.